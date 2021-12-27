Captain Marvel 2: Brie Larson Shares New Photos With Co Star, Tells Fans to Start Theorizing

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has some interesting stories planned for the future, weaving in existing characters with entirely new figures. Among them is The Marvels, the highly-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that will see Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) joining forces with new and familiar faces. Among them is a mystery character portrayed by Zawe Ashton, and while we’ll probably still have to wait a while to find out who she’s playing in The Marvels, Larson recently took to social media to provide a bit of a tease. Larson shared a trio of photos of herself and Ashton together, with Larson wearing a sweatshirt that proclaims she’s a member of the “villain lovers club.”

https://twitter.com/brielarson/status/1475558420723892224?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

While the photos might not get us any closer to what character Ashton is playing, we do at least know that she will be some sort of antagonist. Fans have speculated a number of Marvel character, with everything from Moonstone to Star to Ael-Dan being suggested.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Captain Marvel: The Marvels will be directed by Candyman and Little Woods helmer Nia DaCosta, and written by Megan McDonnell, who was a staff writer on the Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision. The film will also feature Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, and Park Seo-joon in a currently unknown role.

“It’s a lot less traumatizing to work on for sure,” DaCosta said with a laugh when speaking to Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “But this movie also deals with specific, personal, sometimes sad things. But no, it’s been nice to work in a different world for sure.”

“It’s amazing. I’m so excited that it’s announced and I can talk about,” Larson previously said of The Marvels. “Nia’s amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That’s one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I’m inspired by her! She has confidence, it’s a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It’s this huge thing and to have a leader who’s just like, ‘Yeah, I’m meant to be here.’”

The Marvels is set to be released on February 17, 2023.