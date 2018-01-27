First ‘Captain Marvel’ Set Video Shows Carol Danvers Using Her New Powers

The first video from the set of Captain Marvel has appeared online.

As shown on Entertainment Tonight, the video shows Brie Larson as Carol Danvers in full costume. She seems to be shaking a man’s hand until he is suddenly brought to his knees in pain, likely feeling the power of Captain Marvel’s enhanced super strength.

The first look at Larson’s Captain Marvel costume appeared earlier this week. There’s a reason that her costume is green instead of her usual blue and red, but some fans have already edited the photo to make her look more like her usual self.

Captain Marvel is currently filming in California, though it is about to enter a two-month hiatus for financial reasons.

Larson was cast in the role of Carol Danvers in 2016. The Marvel Comics character was created by Roy Thomas and Gene Colan and first debuted in 1968. Danvers was originally an air force pilot, but an encounter with Kree technology fused her DNA with those of the alien species. Danvers became the hero called Ms. Marvel. Her powers later increased further and she took on a new persona, Binary. Later she changed her codename again, this time to Warbird, and later still returned to her Ms. Marvel persona before finally taking on the mantle of her mentor Mar-Vell by becoming Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel is being directed by Ann Bolen and Ryan Fleck from a script by Nicole Perlman & Megan LeFauve. The film will be a period piece set in the 1990s.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.