Is Captain Marvel Showing Up In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ After All?

It seems Marvel loves toying with our emotions lately, as Captain Marvel could very well be showing up in Infinity War after all.

We know Captain Marvel’s official introduction to the MCU is right around the corner, but what we don’t know is when it will actually happen. A previous comment by Disney stated it wouldn’t happen in Infinity War, but in a new interview with ET the Russo Brothers mention the fan favorite as part of the amazing ensemble of female heroes in Infinity War.

“Yeah, we have some great female characters in this,” Joe Russo said. “Captain Marvel is in it, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, we have Wakanda is coming in and there’s a whole group of characters that are coming from the Wakandan universe, from the Black Panther universe. Amazingly strong characters, strong-willed characters, and we have the Guardians, and two of the Guardians are daughters of Thanos so there’s a really strong connection to the main villain of the story and I think you’ll see in the film that they’re very pivotal to the storyline and I think the arcs are fantastic so, we’re really really proud of being able to introduce Captain Marvel in this one.”

Not once but twice the character is mentioned, so that could mean Captain Marvel makes her debut sooner rather than later. It is also important to note however that during the interview it is mentioned that they are going back to the set, so even though this is a new interview it could’ve been filmed a while back, perhaps at a time when she was still being introduced in Infinity War as opposed to her solo film.

It could also be a reference to both Avengers films and not specifically Infinity War. Either way, we do know she will show up in Avengers 4, but we really won’t know if she’s showing up in Infinity War for sure until the film is released into theaters.

While you deal with the suspense, you can still catch Black Panther in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, while Captain Marvel lands in theaters on May 8, 2019.