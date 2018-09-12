‘Captain Marvel’ Skipping Ahead of Origin Story

We knew that Captain Marvel would be taking a different approach to Carol Danvers’ origin story, but we didn’t know it would be skipping ahead so much.

Marvel Studios debuted more Captain Marvel details in the latest issue of EW, and it’s revealed that directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are taking a slightly different approach to her origin story. Unlike other Marvel Studios origin films, we won’t see at the beginning of the film how she got her powers, as it kicks off with her already in space and with her powers in hand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It seems we’ll meet her after she’s already joined an elite Kree military team called the Starforce, a group led by Jude Law’s Walter Lawson, also known as Mar-Vell. We imagine her and Mar-Vell have already met then if the origin of her powers is kept the same as in the books, as it is in saving Carol Danvers that she gains Kree DNA and subsequently new abilities.

There’s no mention of Yon-Rogg in the piece, so we don’t know if he is still the one who set up the situation where she got her powers in the first place, but not having a traditional origin path does free up the movie to get going much sooner, something some Marvel origin films have struggled with.

If you want a crash course in Captain Marvel, you can learn everything you need to know right here.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

Are you excited for Marvel’s approach to her origin story? Let us know in the comments!