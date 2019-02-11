Captain Marvel Punches a Skrull in New TV Spot

A new TV spot for Captain Marvel gives Marvel fans a little bit more flavor of what it’s like when Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel whips some shape-shifting Skrull butt!

The new spot isn’t just a showcase of Captain Marvel battling the Skrulls, however; it’s also a pretty good hint at the kind of throwback buddy-cop comedy that we’ll get from Carol’s storyline with a young Nick Fury. Check out all of that in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The biggest criticism that Captain Marvel has gotten so far is that its marketing and promotional campaign has been somewhat generic, even for a Marvel movie. As Marvel’s first female-led superhero film, fans have expected something a little more impactful from Captain Marvel, which is why it’s good to see spots like this, which actually provides that kind of insight.

Directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden were able to create unique tones and voices for their Oscar-nominated original film Half Nelson (2006) and novel adaptation It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010). At the same time, neither of those films was a runaway success in terms of popularity, and so it’s hard to gauge just how effective they’ll be at taking on big-budget Marvel fare — and a milestone entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at that. The pair have amassed an impressive TV resume in recent years, taking on episodes in some of the more acclaimed series of the last 10 years like HBO’s In Treatment and Looking as well as Showtime’s Billions. Again, that’s a strong testament to their ability and experience, but none of the aforementioned shows are exactly mainstream crossover successes.

As of right now, it seem like the 1990s-era flavor and buddy-cop tone between Carol and Fury are the two strongest selling points of Captain Marvel. Hopefully Marvel’s PR team has taken note and more fun TV spots like this Skrull fight are in the pipeline as we come down the final stretch to the film’s release. As we recently discussed on our Comicbook Nation podcast, Marvel Studios has painted itself into something of a corner on this one: Captain Marvel‘s big Kree/Skrull War storyline and close proximity to Avengers: Endgame inevitably force it to operate under a thick level of secrecy, making it hard to show too much of what is probably the more exciting side of the film.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

——

In this episode of ComicBook Nation (subscribe here), The Walking Dead gets a new lease on life, we need to find a new Wolverine for the MCU, we break down all those new Super Bowl trailers, and we actually talk about some comic books.