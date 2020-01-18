Captain Marvel Concept Artist Reveals Early Talos Skrull Design

Nearly a year after it hit theaters, Captain Marvel concept art continues to surface from various places online. The last piece of work comes from Marvel Studios visual development supervisor Ian Joyner, featuring a slightly different look at the shape-shifting Skrull race. In Joyner’s concept work, the green skin is a bit more muted than what we saw on screen; Joyner’s take on the aliens also includes more purples in the skin tone, especially on the head, cheekbones, and chin.

Speaking of the chin, Talos’ look in Joyner’s art isn’t unlike that what we’ve seen of Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the strong, wrinkly chin, and flatter face. All in all, the look isn’t too far from what we ended up getting on screen, though the differences are certainly apparent.

In addition to doing some early Skrull work on Captain Marvel, Joyner’s other MCU credits include Ant-Man and the Waps, Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Prior to joining Marvel, Joyner also earned credits on Netflix’s Bright, the latest Power Rangers reboot, Suicide Squad, and Jurassic World.

#Skrull designs are among my favorite things I have been a part of at #marvelstudios (hard to choose with so many incredible projects honestly) I had such a blast helping to bring these guys to life in the #MCU! #creaturedesign #marvel #captainmarvel #talos pic.twitter.com/QLMXfkkUUP — Ian Joyner (@IanJoynerArt) January 18, 2020

According to Captain Marvel visual effects supervisor Craig Hammack, it wasn’t the Skrulls that kept him up at night — it was making sure Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson) Binary effect came across as powerful as it should.

“She’s the title character, right? And there’s no movie without her powers and her powers have to live on to other movies,” Hammack told us in an interview earlier this month. “In this case, we knew she was showing up in Avengers: Endgame, and so being able to establish just how dominant that she can be and how powerful she is in the overall Marvel Universe, and then the fact that in the end, it’s her against this entire fleet, there’s a lot of challenges there, just storytelling-wise.”

