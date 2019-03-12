Samuel L. Jackson Explains Reasoning Behind Fake ‘Captain Marvel’ Spoiler

Captain Marvel went supernova in theaters to celebrate its opening weekend, but some fans might have left the film feeling a little confused. After all, Samuel L. Jackson dropped a note about Carol Danvers which fans latched onto in the days leading up to the premiere, but it never panned out.

Now? Well, Jackson is opening up about the fake spoiler, and he admits he didn’t try to purposefully trick fans. It turns out he got himself a bit mixed up.

The award-winning actor owned up to the ordeal during an interview with Brie Larson on Carpool Karaoke. The full episode is available on Apple TV now, and it saw Jackson joke about the spoiler.

For those unaware, the issue in question dates back a few months ago. During a set interview on Captain Marvel, Jackson went viral after he seemingly revealed Carol has the ability to time travel.

“We know that we need something that’s as powerful as Thanos,” Jackson said in the chat. “And at some point, we’ll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she’s capable of. She’s one of the few people in the Marvel universe that can time travel, so…”

This month, Jackson confirmed the spoiler was all a joke that “jacked everybody up” but the star didn’t mean for it to become such a big deal.

“Really, I think I got it confused with that fact that you can jump dimensions. You can jump galaxies,” Jackson asked during Carpool Karaoke.

“When you gave me the pager, you said no matter where I am — no matter the galaxy — it seems like there was something in there that you might not be in this realm but on the other side of the space continuum or something.”

Larson admits she’s not sure if Jackson’s take on Captain Marvel the second time around is any more correct, but the actors are confident in one thing; Carol Danvers isn’t someone to mess with, and Thanos is about to find that out the hard way. With Avengers: Endgame coming in hot to theaters, the Mad Titan is about to meet a truly formidable member of the MCU, leaving Carol to become an leader who’ll push the franchise to higher, further, and faster as it continues on.

So, did you catch on to Jackson in time or…?

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

