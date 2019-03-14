‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson Calls Wonder Woman Her Favorite Superhero

Brie Larson’s portrayal of Captain Marvel is currently commanding the box office, but it looks like another female superhero has a special place in her heart.

In an interview with The Female Lead on Captain Marvel‘s red carpet, Larson was asked by a young fan what female superhero is her favorite. As Larson revealed, she is a fan of DC’s Diana Prince/Wonder Woman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I really like Wonder Woman a lot.” Larson explained. “I do. I think she’s super cool.”

Larson has mentioned Wonder Woman in a fair share of other interviews, and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot have both already congratulated Captain Marvel on its success. And with Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel being the first two female-led solo superhero movies in the modern-day DC and Marvel universes, it’s safe to say that both have ended up making quite an impact.

“What was so great about Wonder Woman was talking to female audience members afterwards about how they felt watching the movie.” executive producer Jonathan Schwartz told ComicBook.com during a visit to the film’s set. “A lot of the people I talked to just said, ‘I’ve never felt like that watching a movie before in my entire life. That character resonated [with] me in ways I didn’t even know a character could resonate with me.’ Which was great to hear, and kind of an amazing thing.”

“I think it helped us understand how important movies like this are.” Schwartz continued. “So, in terms of making the movie feel distinct, I think all these movies chart their own courses anyway… I think that means making the movie feel distinct, not just from other female-lead movies, but from all the other Marvel movies as well, which I think we try to do on every movie. It wasn’t a new challenge necessarily, but it was one I think we were extra-excited for because of the nature of what this movie means to people.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.