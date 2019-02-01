‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson to Appear on ‘The Ellen Show’ This Friday

The countdown toward Captain Marvel continues to tick down closer to the film’s release, and Marvel Studios is starting to reveal new information about the anticipated debut of Brie Larson in the MCU.

Now fans can expect another look at the upcoming superhero movie, as Larson will appear on The Ellen Show this Friday. And according to the announcement of her appearance, we might be getting new footage of the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how the newsletter hyped up Larson’s appearance on the February 1st episode of the show:

“The incredible star had everyone talking about her role in the film Room, which earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress! Since then, she’s starred in films like Kong: Skull Island and The Glass Castle, and she’s got comic book and movie fans excited about her starring in Captain Marvel, the next chapter in the exciting Marvel Cinematic Universe! Brie will play the title role, and fans all over are looking forward to her portrayal of the popular superhero! She’ll give Ellen a look at the film when she stops by!”

Two trailers for the film have already been released, and there’s no promise of a new clip coming from this appearance, but given how close we are getting to the release date of Captain Marvel we would not be surprised if Larson debuts something new.

Fans have been curious about what to expect from Marvel Studios’ next film, and producer Jonathan Schwartz teased that it will include a mixture of tones from previous franchise movies.

“It’s kind of somewhere in between,” Schwartz told ComicBook.com on the set of film. “You know, Carol in the comics is a very funny character in her own way. In a way that doesn’t feel like Doctor Strange, in a way that doesn’t feel like Iron Man, like Robert Downey Jr., that gets to be her unique voice, and that’s the voice that we tried to get across.

“Which isn’t joke a minute, [like] Rocket Racoon [in] Guardians of the Galaxy, which is super funny,” Schwartz added. “And isn’t super grounded, kinda heavy, as some of our other movies have been. I think it inhabits a place a lot like Doctor Strange, that takes the movie and the stakes of the movie pretty seriously, but allows the characters to have fun within it.”

Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8th, and fans can see Larson guest on The Ellen Show this Friday.