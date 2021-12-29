Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Reveals Intense Pull-Ups Training

The Marvels is currently in production and is scheduled to be released at the beginning of 2023. Brie Larson is returning to play Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, and she’s been working hard to gain that superhero strength. The Academy Award-winning actor often takes to social media to showcase her training, and her latest post is one of the most impressive ones yet. Larson took to Twitter today to show off her pull-up skills, and fans could not be more impressed with her strength.

“.@rise_movement observes no holidays for training,” Larson captioned the post. Many folks jumped in the comments to point out that she is, in fact, the strongest Avenger. You can check out the video below:

https://twitter.com/brielarson/status/1476244605494444032?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In addition to Larson, The Marvels is set to feature WandaVision‘s grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Ms. Marvel‘s Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and the return of old and friend, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). The movie is being helmed by Candyman director, Nia DaCosta.

“It’s amazing. I’m so excited that it’s announced and I can talk about,” Larson previously said of The Marvels. “Nia’s amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That’s one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I’m inspired by her! She has confidence, it’s a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It’s this huge thing and to have a leader who’s just like, ‘Yeah, I’m meant to be here.’”

“When you’re doing films like this, they’re unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists,” Larson recently told Sirius XM when speaking about The Marvels. “It’s a really unique experience. I’m a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day.” She added, “They’re building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see … You’ll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it’s just mine. I’m in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It’s really special.”

The Marvels is currently set to be released in theaters on February 17, 2023.