‘Captain Marvel’ Producer Confirms Supreme Intelligence

When Captain Marvel flies into theaters later this winter, fans will see Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) for the first time in action. With the MCU debut of the high-flying hero, fans will dive deep into the lore behind two major alien races from the Marvel Comics mythos — the Kree and Skrulls. If you were to start reading comics that featured Kree characters to learn what you could about the fictional culture, it’d be but a matter of time before you came across the Supreme Intelligence, a 50-foot tall floating head of sorts.

During a visit to the set of Captain Marvel, producer Jonathan Schwartz confirmed to ComicBook.com that the Supreme Intelligence would, in fact, be included in the film.

“For sure,” Schwartz confirms. “Part of the fun of the Kree world is establishing the Supreme Intelligence. I don’t think you could do Hala without it.”

Though this isn’t the first time we’ve heard the supreme being would be in the movie, it’s the first actual confirmation from Marvel Studios that the Kree overlord would be included. Earlier this week, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Supreme Intelligence was mentioned on the packaging of one of the action figures included in Hasbro’s Marvel Legends wave of collectible toys.

First appearing in Fantastic Four #65 (August 1967), the Supreme Intelligence is a being made up of the smartest minds of the Kree empire. Ruling over Hala, the character has been known to do whatever’s best for the empire, no matter the long-reaching ramifications. The Supreme Intelligence was created by the late great duo of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

Directed by the team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel was written by Boden, Fleck, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, and Jac Schaeffer. Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), Joe Schrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse contributed to the story.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters March 8th.