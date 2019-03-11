‘Captain Marvel’ Theory Suggests Goose Can See The Future

With Captain Marvel screaming towards a massive $155m+ opening weekend, it’s no secret that Goose the Cat is one of the film’s most favorite characters amongst moviegoers around the world. Obviously, there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the new feline companion but one fan theory suggests the cat might more much more important than first thought.

WARNING: Major Captain Marvel spoilers up ahead.

If you’ve seen the movie, you’ll know by now that Goose is the reason that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) lost his eye. Whether the move was popular or not, that situation is now canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The thing is, Goose was buddies with Fury throughout the movie until the scene in particular.

So why the sudden change in attitude? One popular fan theory suggests that the Flerken is prescient and can look into the future. Pretty bizarre theory, right? Throughout Captain Marvel, Goose seemed to always be in the right location at the right time.

Not only did the kitty know that Talos was posing as a Kree guard — which allowed the Skrull to avoid injury or death — but Goose continually followed Fury and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) around for the duration of the film.

Goose also knows that the Tesseract is important enough to the mission at hand that the cat swallows it, prohibiting the Kree from ever getting easy access to it, as it’s presumably stored in a pocket dimension within Goose’s gut — that is, of course, should they adapt that part of the comic mythos. Not just that, Goose manages to barf it up right in the middle of Fury’s desk so that the SHIELD agent can do something with it.

And that controversial scratch we mentioned earlier? Fury’s dead eye was instrumental in ensuring Fury survived the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Needless to say, the Flerken either is excellent at picking up subtle social cues or has the power to see what happens in the future. We can’t lie, Goose the Sorcerer Supreme has a decent enough ring to it.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

What do you think, Captain Marvel fans? Can Goose see the future or is this theory completely wild? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

