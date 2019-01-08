‘Captain Marvel’ Tickets On Sale Now

The wait is over Captain Marvel fans! Tickets for the Brie Larson-starring flick are now on sale through Fandango.

Ahead of new footage being released during the NCAA’s National Championship game tonight, the ticket-selling platform officially announced the news moments ago through it’s Twitter profile.

The movie marks the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that a woman will serve as the lead in a solo film. When it comes to Larson, however, she’s just excited for Carol Danvers to finally be getting her own film franchise.

“I don’t know how it’s any different. To be honest, I don’t want it to feel different,” Lason explained. “I’m kind of over the, ‘First female blah blah blah,’ and ‘Wow, maybe women can actually do the same things that dudes can do – what a crazy concept!’ I feel like the more we talk about it, the more we perpetuate the myth that it’s an impossible task. No, if it wasn’t like that before, it’s because it was wrong. That was just wrong. Now we’re just doing what’s natural.

“It’ll be what it is, and I think there’s gonna be lot there for people to digest and feel,” she continued. “And hopefully it’ll be the movie that you want to revisit again and again, and as life goes on, it’ll have more to it. I just want to make art that lasts. I want to make art that you grow with. That’s all.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

The film is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, from a screenplay written by Boden & Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer, based on a story by Nicole Perlman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse. Kevin Feige produces, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee serving as executive producers.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

