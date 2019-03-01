‘Captain Marvel’ Tracking for Strong Box Office Opening in China

Anticipation continues to mount with just a week before Marvel Studios‘ next adventure premiering, with Captain Marvel set to soar in theaters.

Tracking for the new film is reaching a new high thanks to the Chinese box office numbers, which are currently coming in at an opening that could be on pace with Captain America: Civil War.

Early pre-sale suggest Captain Marvel is going to make $75-85M on 3-day opening in China. It’s actually as strong as Civil War, which debuted with $96.7M in 2016, in advance ticket sale at the same point. So we definitely can expect higher for Carol. #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/WKBkoB2DqF — Gavin Feng (@gavinfeng97) February 28, 2019

Excitement for the newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to mount, while certain circles continue to be cranky on the Internet. When the first trailer and images first hit the public, some criticized actress Brie Larson for not smiling enough which is a ridiculous complaint in and of itself.

Larson herself addressed the criticism during an interview with Yahoo!, explaining that she was not phased by the supposed “backlash.”

“That’s just a depiction of the female experience. That’s just what it’s like. It didn’t bother me that much when I saw that that was the reaction [on social media], it’s just how it goes,” Larson explained.

Captain Marvel co-director Anna Boden chimed in as well, saying that it was a deliberate choice for the film.

“It was always in the script and it’s not an uncommon thing for women to hear. I think you’ll ask any woman in this room and [she’s heard comments like,] ‘Oh, don’t be so sad.’ It’s a very common thing to hear as a woman so it doesn’t surprise me at all that it was in social media. I think a lot of women can relate to that moment.”

Captain Marvel has been at the center of a few different outrage controversies, as some users have also flooded Rotten Tomatoes’ audience anticipation rankings to vote that they don’t want to see the film. Keep in mind that Captain Marvel had a bigger user base participate in those votes compared to other films, so there is definitely a campaign of people voting in hopes of punishing a film they haven’t seen, for whatever that’s worth.

Either way, Captain Marvel is going to premiere in theaters next week on March 8th. And if current tracking holds up, it won’t really matter how many people are Mad Online™.

