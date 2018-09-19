‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Officially Teased for ‘Good Morning America’

ABC has confirmed what fans have assumed all weekend: the first full trailer for Captain Marvel will debut tomorrow morning on Good Morning America.

Star Brie Larson will be a guest on the morning show, which airs beginning at 7 a.m. ET/PT on ABC, she revealed over the weekend.

Fans assumed even then that Larson would be on-hand to reveal the trailer, although it was just confirmed via the show’s official Twitter account.

The first photos of Captain Marvel hit the internet earlier this month, and have been dissected from all angles by fans already. The film is likely to provide fans with their first serious clues as to what might happen in Avengers 4.

Teased at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel will be the first female Marvel superhero to headline her own solo movie. Coming on the heels of Wonder Woman‘s box office and critical success and following the massive hits Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, the film has big shoes to fill.

Recently Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige shed some light on what exactly Captain Marvel brings to the table power level wise.

“She is more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far,” Feige told EW. “So that alone tells you that there’s a reason Nick hit that button at the end [of Infinity War], when he realized that they were up against something far bigger than they had ever been up against before. And having her on your side is hopefully going to change the balance of power in a way that they desperately need.”

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019.

