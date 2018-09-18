Internet Reacts to First ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer

At long last, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ready to step out with its first female-led film. Captain Marvel is slated to fly into theaters next year, and its first trailer has gone live. And, as you may have guessed, the Internet is losing its cool over the release.

As you can see above, the first trailer for Captain Marvel made its debut on Good Morning America, and it gives fans their first-look at Carol Danvers. The reel begins with the fan-favorite hero falling to Earth, crashing straight into a Blockbuster in true 1990s style.

The trailer continues as Carol pieces together her past and the reason she fell to Earth in the first place. After some time off-planet, the heroine begins working with SHIELD agent Nick Fury to figure out her past, but things get real complicated when the an shape-shifting alien race known as the Skrulls show up.

As you can see below, fans are freaking out over the long-awaited trailer, and it isn’t hard to see why. The awaited footage is breathtaking in color and cinematography… and that doesn’t even begin to cover Brie Larson’s big debut. The actress will be the one to bring Captain Marvel to life in the MCU, and her work as Carol Danvers has impressed even the most staunch superhero haters.

So, what do you think about the trailer? Does the Captain Marvel debut live up to your expectations? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Captain Marvel will star Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019. The film will be followed up by Avengers 4 in May 2019.

CORPS IM STILL SPEACHLESS! IM JUST WATCHING THE TRAILER AGAIN AND AGAIN #CaptainMarvel — Captain Marvel News ︽✵︽ (@CaptMarvelNews) September 18, 2018

Nothing but respect to the strongest Avengers #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/qD5iiK7r2h — sam (@_IamAquinoSam_) September 18, 2018

