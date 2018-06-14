Why ‘Captain Marvel’ May Postpone Its Trailer A Bit Longer

These days, the Marvel fandom is a little bit on edge if you couldn’t tell. In the wake of Avengers: Infinity War, the MCU is several shades of chaotic, and there are only two movies from Marvel Studios left before Avengers 4 goes live. So, audiences are more than eager to get their first-look at Captain Marvel as it will lead directly into the much-awaited sequel.

However, a bunch of fans may be setting themselves up for disappointment. Rumor has it that Captain Marvel will drop a trailer this week, but others are cautioning netizens from getting their hopes up.

For a bit of back story, the Captain Marvel furor dates back to an innocent enough Instagram post. A fan-account posted an image teasing a the first Captain Marvel trailer’s debut at CineEurope this week. The miscellaneous post would have gone unnoticed if it were not for the fact CineEurope reposted the fan-post on its Instagram story, a move that has incited all sorts of rumors since.

Naturally, CineEurope has not commented on the pervasive rumor, and Disney has kept quiet along with Marvel Studios. There is no official word on whether this first-look footage is actually going to happen. But, if it does, there is little reason to think the trailer will be made public.

For one, Marvel Studios tends to keep a tight leash on its movie promos. Captain Marvel is slated to hit theaters on March 8, 2019, so fans have a good wait ahead of them before the film goes live. In most cases, Marvel Studios will share film’s premiere trailer 4-6 months before it goes live. So, should that case stand, Captain Marvel won’t show off its full trailer until July or August. This gives publicity teams plenty of time to coordinate, and it will keep Captain Marvel from outshining Ant-Man and the Wasp when the sequel goes live in early July.

Not only does Marvel Studios run a tight schedule, but it also has a beefy security team behind it. If Captain Marvel were to screen footage at CineEurope this week, it is highly unlikely any will make it online. The smaller event doesn’t draw as much attention from leakers as San Diego Comic. So, if no one has put up Aquaman‘s debut trailer yet, then Captain Marvel will be hard-pressed to buck the trend.

Ultimately, there is one place that makes the most sense to drop a trailer, and that is San Diego Comic Con. The huge convention draws in hundreds of thousands attendees, and Marvel Studios is a sacred name at Hall H. However, the company did say it will not have a full presence at SDCC this summer despite the MCU celebrating its tenth anniversary. So, if Marvel Studios wants to surprise fans good, then it knows what to do. All it needs to do is summon the Carol Corps with one long-awaited trailer.

Do you think there's any truth to this trailer rumor?

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.