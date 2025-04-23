Marvel Rivals Patch Notes Reveal Giant-Size Brain Blast Update

Marvel Rivals is getting a new update, and the official patch notes dive into all the exciting details. This mid-season update brings a new game mode and much more to the game, giving players even more content to enjoy. The update is scheduled to go live on April 24th and NetEase has promised no server downtime. Players will be able to initiate the quick update and get right back to playing as their favorite Marvel heroes and villains. With this update, players can expect a whole slew of costumes, emotes, balancing, bug fixes, and more to improve the Marvel Rivals experience.
The main addition to this Marvel Rivals update is the new game mode, Giant-Size Brain Blast. In this game mode, players have massive heads and can compete to earn exclusive rewards. In addition to this, new costumes and emotes are being added to the game.
Players can enjoy various bug fixes and hero tweaks as well, specifically with the hero proficiency system. Issues with Marvel Rivals’ maps are also being addressed to prevent players from getting stuck into clipping into various areas.
We’ve listed the full patch notes for Marvel Rivals’ Version 20250425 below.
Marvel Rivals Version 20250425 Patch Notes
New Mode – GIANT-SIZE BRAIN BLAST
- This all-new mode will ignite the battle big time during the following windows:
- 2025/4/25 09:00:00 ~ 2025/4/28 12:00:00 (UTC)
- 2025/5/2 09:00:00 ~ 2025/5/5 12:00:00 (UTC)
New Content
New In Store:
- Loki – Shin Sagi-Shi Bundle
- Hela – Yami no Karasu Bundle
- A big bunch of Brain Blast Emotes
Resource Adjustments:
- Luna Snow’s Cyber Tunes emote has been revamped to loop continuously, ensuring that she never skips a beat.
Hero Proficiency Tweaks:
- To better reflect your mastery in the heat of different battles, we’re overhauling the hero proficiency system. The missions are now segmented into Quick Match/Competitive and Conquest/Doom Match. Quick Match/Competitive missions have no cap on repetition, while Conquest/Doom Match missions feature a daily repeat limit. Your hero proficiency is about to get as lordly as your feats!
Fixes
All Platforms
General
- Fixed a rare issue where players would sometimes find themselves stuck on the round-switch transition screen.
- Resolved a glitch on the Krakoa map where the emote wheel occasionally couldn’t be used, except for the bottom-right segment.
- Fixed a Faction system bug where after a single name change, the name could not be changed again even after the cooldown period.
- Resolved an issue in the Faction Recruit interface where non-leaders saw a “Only Leader Can Select” label on the Confirm button.
- In Custom Game – Tournament Room settings, coaches now have an option to hide opponent voting displays in Competitive matches.
- Fixed an issue where the first time entering a new season’s Battle Pass screen or the moment when season-end settlement pops up and rapidly switching to the next page would sometimes cause the navigation bar to vanish.
Maps and Modes
- Fixed several terrain issues that could cause characters to sometimes become stuck or clip into strange areas.
Heroes
- Emma Frost’s Diamond Dynamite: Fixed a glitch in Diamond Form where her Carbon Crush would sometimes catapult foes underground—or even off the map! Now, when Emma dazzles, every move lands as sharp as a perfectly cut gem!
- Mister Fantastic’s Fantastic Flex Fix: Resolved an issue when Flexible Elongation aimed at enemies through portals would occasionally twisted his movement trajectory into the wrong direction. Now, when Mr. Fantastic bends the rules of physics, his is as precise as his genius!
- Iron Fist’s Chaotic Kick: Squashed a bug causing Iron Fist’s K’un-Lun Kick to suddenly rollback in high-latency battles. Now, his moves blast forward with the unstoppable momentum of a true warrior!
- Psylocke’s Wing Shurikens Tweak: Fixed a glitch where Psylocke’s Wing Shurikens would sometimes lose damage after striking Loki’s arm. Now, with the trickster god kept in check, her psionic shurikens strike with all the precision and brilliance of a ninja!
- Star-Lord’s Sleepy Swagger: Resolved an issue where Star-Lord’s Spartax Slumber emote was missing his signature facial animations when used during a match. Now, when he starts to nod off his playful attitude will shine through, proving that even in chaos, he’s the coolest guy in the galaxy!
- Squirrel Girl’s Animated Antics Revival: Corrected an issued with Squirrel Girl’s default emote where facial expressions where missing when used in a match. Now, when she unleashes her quirky charisma, every nutty moment is captured with the full force of her animated personality!
- Invisible Woman’s Shield Surge Update: Fixed an error in the recovery rate of Invisible Woman’s Guardian Shield.