An Unlikely Marvel Duo Recreates Daredevil: Born Again’s Most Gruesome Death Scene

The death scene that rocked the Daredevil: Born Again finale has made its way inside a Marvel comic book. Fans got to witness Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin kill a man with his bare hands when he crushed the head of Police Commissioner Gallo. We’re used to seeing Fisk getting blood on his hands, but this death even surpassed the murders we saw on the Daredevil Netflix series. In a bit of convenient timing, a new comic from Marvel shows a disturbing death in a similar manner, and it comes from a pairing that a majority of fans wouldn’t expect. WARNING: Spoilers for Eddie Brock: Carnage #3 below, which comes with a parental advisory.

Eddie Brock: Carnage #3 comes from the creative team of Charles Soule, Jesus Saiz, Matt Hollingsworth, and VC’s Joe Sabino. It continues the story of Eddie being forced to work with the psychotic symbiotic serial killer known as Carnage. To satiate Carnage’s overwhelming desire for blood, Eddie is allowing Carnage to only kill the worst of the worst of the Marvel Universe. That includes villains like Bushwacker, who has been disguising himself as a cop to find his next victims. Eddie and Carnage corner Bushwacker in his police station, where Bushwacker has just gunned down everyone in the police precinct.

There’s a lot of push-and-pull going on with Eddie Brock and Carnage. Eddie is trying to remain the hero, but that’s almost impossible when you’re the host for Carnage. Bushwacker uses up all his ammunition firing at Carnage, but the symbiote just absorbs the blasts. The villain then holes up inside the police department’s weapon cache, scarfing down as many bullets and grenades as he can to reload. The only problem with this is it’s turned Bushwacker’s body enormous — so much so that he can’t fit through the door, and can’t move his massive body enough to stop Carnage grabbing his face from behind.

Eddie Brock and Carnage pop a Marvel villain’s head just like in Daredevil: Born Again

At first, it only looks like Carnage is depriving Bushwacker of oxygen. However, it becomes quite clear that Carnage is squeezing Bushwacker’s head. We then get a scene reminiscent of Kingpin and Gallo in the finale of Daredevil: Born Again. Carnage pops Bushwacker’s head like a watermelon, with his brain matter splattering everywhere.

If you were worried that Eddie Brock just committed a violent murder, we’ve got some good news for you. Bushwacker is essentially a cyborg, and that means he’s probably not dead. But when Eddie wants to make sure the deed is done, he and Carnage form a large silver blade out of Carnage’s hand to most likely carve him up. Readers never see what happens, but we’re led to believe that Bushwacker will no longer be a problem.

Eddie is working with a true crime podcaster named Bailey Bushkin to find leads on murderers with superpowers. Bailey finds the leads, and Eddie searches them out to give Carnage fresh meat to slaughter. Eddie is constantly working to keep Carnage’s influence at bay, even handcuffing himself to a bed while he sleeps so Carnage can’t take control of his body. At some point, Carnage is going to discover what secrets Eddie is hiding inside his head.

The final pages of Eddie Brock: Carnage #3 tease another connection to Daredevil: Born Again. Bushwacker’s files revealed that his next victim was going to be another serial killer: Muse, who was played by Hunter Doohan in the Disney+ series. Eddie Brock and Carnage face off against Muse in Issue #4.

What did you think about what Eddie Brock and Carnage did to Bushwacker? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!