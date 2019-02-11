‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Released

We’ve been waiting for some time to see Captain Marvel‘s MCU debut, and we’ve finally got the first official trailer for the much-anticipated movie courtesy of Good Morning America.

The new trailer showcases Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel of course, but we also get glimpses of several other characters and concepts that Marvel fans will certainly find familiar. From young Nick Fury to the MCU debut of the Skrulls, it’s all here, and you can check out the new trailer for yourself in the video below.

Marvel Studios took its time in both developing Captain Marvel and showing off the trailer, but it seems it was more than worth the wait. While not everything is spelled out here, there’s still plenty to process, and we can’t wait to see more from the anticipated Carol Danvers debut.

Larson has been pretty excited for fans to finally see what Marvel Studios and the cast have been working on, telling Total Film Magazine “I’m proud of what it is we’re making. All of the hype will be worth it.”

Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige agrees and recently explained just how powerful the character is in the MCU.

“She is more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far,” Feige told EW. “So that alone tells you that there’s a reason Nick hit that button at the end [of Infinity War], when he realized that they were up against something far bigger than they had ever been up against before. And having her on your side is hopefully going to change the balance of power in a way that they desperately need.”

The film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

