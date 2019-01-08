New ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Gives First Look at Skrull Transformations

A new Captain Marvel trailer dropped tonight during the College Football National Championship on ESPN and in the new footage of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film fans got their first look at Skrulls transforming into human-looking beings.

In the trailer, which you can check out above, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) explains to Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) that Skrulls are invading Earth and that they are a race of shapeshifters. As she explains this to him, we see footage of Skrulls arriving on a beach, looking at a surfer, and then what appears to be one of the Skrulls shifting into a form similar to that of the surfer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Skrulls in a Captain Marvel trailer — one dropped last month gave us a look at the Skrulls on the beach prior to transformation — this is the first time we’ve seen them actually shift. That shifting is an important part of the Captain Marvel story, specifically when it comes to Ben Mendelsohn‘s Talos.

In Captain Marvel, Talos has a dual role. While Talos is a Skrull Commander, he’s also going to be appearing in human form, having infiltrated SHIELD and is serving as Nick Fury’s boss. In that capacity, Talos is working behind the scenes to orchestrate that Skrull invasion Carol is warning Fury about in the trailer.

Mendelsohn recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his role in Captain Marvel, revealing a few details about the differences between humans and Skrulls and how he approached his character in the film, which is set in the 1990s.

“I mean, when you’re Skrullin’, it’s a bit of a different thing,” Mendelsohn said. “It’s got a certain flow to it that this guy [gestures to human costume] doesn’t have. Because this guy doesn’t sound like this. This guy is [adopts American accent] a lot more like, straight up, ready to do the work, very military-industrial complex certain 1990-whatever. A lot more buttoned up. Skrullin’ is a bit more laid back, a bit tougher. A little bit nastier? Maybe? Maybe. You got sharper nails, stuff like that.”

Those sharper nails may not be much of a match for Captain Marvel, though. Not only does this latest trailer once again show the hero beating up a Skrull disguised as a sweet little old lady, she also shows off her proton blast to a concerned and confused Fury. And, as Carol says, Skrulls certainly don’t have those.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, while Avengers: Endgame hits on May 3, 2019, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

