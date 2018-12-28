New ‘Captain Marvel’ TV Spot Released

Captain Marvel is flying into theaters in just a few short months and, to prepare for Brie Larson‘s triumphant debut as the titular heroine, Marvel Studios has released a brand new TV spot.

While there isn’t any new footage in the 30-second promo, and it doesn’t exactly hint reveal anything plot-wise, it does highlight the incredible power of Captain Marvel. If you’ve been paying attention to the press coverage leading up to the film however, the strength of Captain Marvel shouldn’t really come as much of a surprise.

Earlier this year, Larson talked about her new character, saying that she had enough power to move planets on her own.

“It is but that stuff is my favorite part because that’s where you find the character you know,” Larson said when asked about the difficulty of training at the Crystal + Lucy Awards back in June. “For me, it’s all about how far can I take myself to kind of reprogram my brain and reprogram my body to learn something new about myself, and so this has been an amazing challenge. She’s so, so strong. She can move planets so to me it was like how far can I go with this strength.”

Larson has also been vocal about how Carol Danvers is portrayed in the film, saying that her role should show people that anyone can be a hero.

“I don’t know how it’s any different. To be honest, I don’t want it to feel different,” Larson during a set visit. “I’m kind of over the, ‘First female blah blah blah,’ and ‘Wow, maybe women can actually do the same things that dudes can do – what a crazy concept!’ I feel like the more we talk about it, the more we perpetuate the myth that it’s an impossible task. No, if it wasn’t like that before, it’s because it was wrong. That was just wrong. Now we’re just doing what’s natural.”

Captain Marvel will hit theaters on March 8, 2019. Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers will also appear a few months later, in Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.