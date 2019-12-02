Brie Larson Excited to Find Out About Captain Marvel UNO

2019 brought quite a lot of franchises and characters into the pop-culture consciousness, but few have had as profound of an impact as Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. Captain Marvel debuted this past spring, giving audiences the first female-led solo movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That film went on to make over $1 billion at the global box office, and made fans extra excited to see Larson reprise her role in Avengers: Endgame. Because of both films, Larson’s take on the superhero has been all over merchandise — and it looks like some of them are still surprising her. A fan recently reached out to Larson on Twitter to reveal that there are Captain Marvel UNO cards, something that resulted in an excited response from the actress.

I did not know!!! I love uno! https://t.co/5tF7P0pGEr — Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 2, 2019

It sounds like Larson’s cosmic superhero will probably be on more UNO cards (and hopefully other board games) in the years to come, with Carol Danvers being dubbed the character “at the forefront” of the MCU’s future.

“When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in one of Captain Marvel‘s tie-in specials. “She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe.”

And while a Captain Marvel sequel does not officially have a release date, Feige has teased that the project is definitely a priority.

“The making of a first film is in some ways a brainstorm on the future and on what can be,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said back in March. “So what it will be again is not clear. But what it could be is pretty amazing.”

