‘Captain Marvel’: Here’s When Reviews Go Live

Captain Marvel isn’t too far off in the distance, and now we know when fans will start seeing reviews for the anticipated Marvel Studios film.

It looks like first reactions for Captain Marvel will hit Tuesday, February 19th at 9:30 pm pst (via MCU News/Collider), while full reviews of the film will land on March 5th at 6:00 am pst. Captain Marvel officially hits theaters on March 8th, so if you’re on the fence you’ll have something to sway you into either heading to the theater or staying home and checking it out when it hits Disney+.

The marketing campaign has kept several big secrets from fans, including the identities of Annette Bening and Jude Law, though we do have an idea of who they are playing. We’ve also only received glimpses of the Skrulls and the other Kree outside of the Starforce, so here’s hoping we get to see even more of those two elements in future trailers.

Even without those elements, the film is expected to do quite well at the box office. At the moment early tracking is putting the film at around the $160 million mark, which has already grown from earlier tracking that pegged its debut at around $140 million. If it hits $160 that would put it as the second highest solo hero movie from Marvel Studios, only sitting behind Black Panther. Considering how much Black Panther made, that isn’t bad company at all.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

