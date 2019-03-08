‘Captain Marvel’: WWE’s Nia Jax Challenges Brie Larson To A Match

Captain Marvel is finally in theaters, but recently star Brie Larson had a chance to collide with WWE in an interview with superstar Nia Jax, who extended an invite to the ring.

Jax interviewed Larson during the Captain Marvel press junket, and during their chat, Jax asked her what her finishing movie would be.

“Wellll I can do some pretty crazy things when I go Binary so hopefully someone’s pissed me off enough that I go Binary and then we’ll sort of fwoosh’. Yes, that was a blasting-off sound, so don’t judge me that’s hard to interpret in text.

Jax then said “I would love to challenge you in the ring anytime you’re ready”, and Larson was hyped for the opportunity, saying ‘Oh yeaaaahhh I’m there! Don’t, you’re gonna regret that!”

“I would love it! I would love to regret it” Jax said. Larson replied, “it would be so fun, I would love that.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

Fans can finally see Larson soar as Captain Marvel right now, and soon they’ll be able to see Jax in action as well as part of WWE Fastlane. The upcoming pay-per-view hits this Sunday night on the WWE Network, and Jax is involved in a Tag Team Championship Match with her partner Tamina against the Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection, which is comprised of Sasha Banks and Bayley.

You can check out the full card below.

The New Day vs. Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura (Kickoff Show Match)

Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade (Kickoff Show Match)

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Revival (Champions) vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Chad Cable and Bobby Roode

Women’s Tag Team Championships: Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection (Champions) vs. Samoan Slaughterhouse

SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Champions) vs. Shane McMahon and The Miz

The Shield vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley

WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (Champion) vs. Kevin Owens

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

As for Captain Marvel, the movie stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

