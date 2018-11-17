‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson Dresses as Metroid’s Samus for Halloween

Brie Larson will be bringing Captain Marvel to the big screen next year, but for this year’s Halloween, she opted to represent another fan-favorite hero in Metroid‘s Samus.

Samus is the lead hero of the Metroid video game franchise, and for a Halloween party, Larson wore the character’s popular Zero Suit. As you can see in the photo below from her Instagram Story, she knocked the look out of the park, complete with those trademark blonde locks. You can see the photo below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Zero Suit is what Samus wears underneath her iconic armor, and it first appeared in Metroid: Zero Mission. Since then the look has become quite popular, eventually being introduced in Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. games. It will appear once again in the new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that is coming soon to the Nintendo Switch.

Larson later posted a photo of her in the Samus suit alongside someone as Harry Potter, which you can see below.

View this post on Instagram Zero Suit Samus had an evening with Harry Potter and it was cute. A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Nov 1, 2018 at 8:26am PDT

As for Larson, her big debut as Captain Marvel is coming up rather soon, and while she wasn’t sure about taking the role originally, the character is what eventually won her over.

“I never saw myself doing something like this, mostly because I like being anonymous,” Larson told EW. “I like disappearing into characters, and I always felt like if I was out in the public eye too much, it potentially limits you in the future.”

It took a few months, but she did finally come around. “Just seeing a character who says how she feels and says what’s on her mind and doesn’t let people stand in her way is incredibly empowering,” Larson said.

Now we just need Larson to take on a Metroid movie and this will come around full circle.

The Captain Marvel film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, followed by the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.