Marvel's What If? Episode 2 Ends With a Special Dedication To Chadwick Boseman

The second episode of Marvel's What If...? dropped on Disney+ yesterday and answered the question "What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?" The episode featured many returning Marvel stars to voice their characters including Michael Rooker (Yondu), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Benicio Del Toro (The Collector), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), and more. However, the voice Marvel fans were most excited to hear was Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa. It's been nearly a year since the Black Panther star passed away, but since the What If...? cast recorded their roles well in advance, fans are able to hear Boseman play T'Challa one last time on the animated series. Hearing Boseman's voice again was certainly emotional, as was the tribute to the star that appeared at the end of the episode.

"Dedicated to our friend, our inspiration, and our hero Chadwick Boseman," the episode declared. You can view a screenshot from a Black Panther news source below:

#TChalla's episode of #WhatIf is dedicated to the late Chadwick Boseman. 💜 pic.twitter.com/wy3Bw5ThbS — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News (@bpanthernews) August 18, 2021

"We didn't know it would be his final performance obviously," Kevin Feige recently told Variety on the red carpet for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. "He came in numerous times, was so gung ho about it, was so excited about it... He read the episode that airs 24 hours from now and then came back and said, 'I really love this version of T'Challa.' And we had a conversation after that with Ryan [Coogler] about 'How do we get some of this voice,' none of the storyline, but just some of that voice into Panther 2. Now of course it's remarkably sad and bittersweet, but I'm very happy we have it and I'm very happy he did it for us. I'm excited for the fans to see that as well."

As for the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the movie has been through many different stages due to Boseman's passing. According to Angela Bassett (Ramonda), there have already been five different scripts for the sequel.

"I don't know what it's going to look like at all," Bassett told ET. "There have been about five incarnations of the script and I hear another one's coming." She added, "Of course, with our dear king going on to glory, a lot of things had to be shifted and changed, so thankfully, Ryan [Coogler] and Joe Robert Cole, they're just such masterful storytellers that they've found a way into this world and hopefully it will be satisfying, I think, for the fans and it will be honorable of our Chad. We love our king."

New episodes of Marvel's What If...? drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.