Gambit Fans Are Upset About Channing Tatum’s Lost Movie

Gambit fans are sad that Channing Tatum’s X-Men film ended up not happening. The star spoke with Variety about the project today and the Internet is lamenting what could have been. During that conversation, the Magic Mike star talked about his stint in the larger X-Men film franchise. He was slated to be the charming Cajun character in a follow-up to X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, when that movie failed to capture a ton of audiences, the project was abandoned. Now, years later, people are wondering how the future could have been different with a better launch point.

However, with the current state of the MCU, they could have just found the perfect place to start over. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is just a few short months away and the multiverse contains infinite possibilities. Numerous people have already been calling on Kevin Feige to find some way to channel his talent into the mutants. But, who knows what the future will bring.

“Once Gambit went away, I was so traumatized,” Tatum shared with Variety. “I shut off my Marvel machine. I haven’t been able to see any of the movies. I loved that character. It was just too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was so ready to play him.”

