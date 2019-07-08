Chris Evans Spent Fourth of July in Pete Davidson’s Mother’s Basement

Chris Evans became the subject of a surprising amount of 4th of July content this year, after Avengers: Endgame dubbed his portrayal of Captain America as “America’s Ass”. As it turns out, the actor actually spent the holiday in some pretty unique circumstances. A new report from Page Six chronicles the Independence Day party held by Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, which Evans attended.

The party reportedly included a bounce house, a Slip ‘n’ Slide, and a slew of food. Also among the guests were Judd Apatow, Bel Powley, Douglas Booth, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s John Mulaney.

“Pete was so nice,” a partygoer said in the report. “He was running around the house, DJ’ing, showing off his T-shirt collection, joking around, playing with the kids and talking with the grandparents.”

The event was held at Davidson’s mother’s house, where he has been living in the basement of since his split with singer Ariana Grande.

“I live with my mom, kinda, so I have like a basement that’s like mine, that’s like an apartment.” Davidson explained in an interview earlier this year. So I live underneath her. I’m getting like a little arcade set up down there trying to make it . . . mine.”

“I was calling it the Man Cave, but the Mulaneys told me if I call it that, they would no longer be my friend.” Davidson added. “Now I call it the Basement — like the Ohio State University. It means something . . . It’s the ‘the’ that’s important.”

Evans is hot off of the billion-dollar success of Avengers: Endgame, which saw his character’s storyline appear to wrap up for the time being. Admittedly, Steve’s final scene caused some debate and discussion amongst Marvel fans, something that Evans is well aware of.

“You know, I’m not sure I can give you those answers. That’s weak as shit, but ask the writers,” Evans said at ACE Comic Con Seattle recently. “Look, I understand there’s a lot of things you can question about the time continuity but if there’s one thing I’ve learned about working with Marvel, they don’t leave stones unturned. They really don’t.”

Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home are in theaters now.