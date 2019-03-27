Chris Evans Jokes that Iron Man Kills Captain America in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The release of Avengers: Endgame is only one month away, so many of the Marvel Cinematic Universe actors are out there promoting the highly-anticipated follow up to Avengers: Infinity War. Chris Evans, the actor best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America, recently interviewed with The Hollywood Reporter, and did his best to avoid revealing any spoilers.

The actor shared that he has seen a large chunk of the movie, and joked about his character’s fate.

“It’s a real good one,” he said of Avengers: Endgame. “I saw, like, the first hour of it.”

“So you watched it up to the point where Cap dies?,” The Hollywood Reporter teased.

“Right, exactly,” Evans replied. “After I die by Tony’s hand, I just said, You know what? I can’t watch this,” he joked.

“I should make it clear that this is a joke, even if it feels like the kind of joke that could turn out to be true,” Evans explained. “I can’t believe they even cut together a trailer,” he shared, “because so much of it is a visual spoiler. You’ll see. A lot of the characters have”—

Apparently, he stopped there and covered his mouth.

“Probably shouldn’t have even said that,” he added.

While Cap and Tony may have had a huge falling out during the events of Captain America: Civil War, it’s pretty unlikely that they will end up dying by each other’s hand. However, many fans do think they are the most likely characters to die in the upcoming film.

Evans sent an ominous goodbye tweet back in October, which lead many to believe he would not be returning to the franchise after Avengers: Endgame. There are multiple fan theories about Cap floating around from tragic to bittersweet. However, there are also some sad theories floating around about Iron Man, too. A few theories pan out for them both, though!

Do you think Cap will survive the events of Avengers: Endgame? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is finally hitting theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming MCU movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th. Captain Marvel is currently playing in theaters everywhere.