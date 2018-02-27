Marvel’s Live Action Human Torches Pose for Photo

Over the years, a wide array of actors have brought Marvel Comics superheroes to life onscreen. But two of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fan-favorites, Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan, have a pretty unique thing in common – they both previously played the Human Torch in live-action Fantastic Four movies.

Twitter user iamgeekingout recently celebrated that connection, by posting two photos of Evans and Jordan – referred to as “two Human Torches successfully redeemed by [the] MCU” – at an event together. You can check out the tweet below.

rare photo of chris evans and michael b jordan together, two human torches successfully redeemed by mcu. rt for a lifetime of good luck. pic.twitter.com/WsXVYSkntz — captain* (@iamgeekingout) February 26, 2018

Nowadays, fans know Chris Evans for his almost decade-long role as Steve Rogers/Captain America, while Michael B. Jordan recently entered the MCU – and made a pretty profound impact – as Black Panther‘s Erik Kilmonger. But prior to that, Evans took on the role of Johnny Storm across two of Fox’s Fantastic Four movies, while Jordan took on the part in the (very) ill-fated 2015 reboot.

Granted, Evans and Jordan aren’t technically the only actors to play the Human Torch, as Jay Underwood played the part in the practically-unreleased 1994 Fantastic Four movie. Still, seeing the pair in a photo together is sure to put a smile on some Marvel fans’ faces.

It’s safe to say that fans have enjoyed Jordan’s reentry into the Marvel movie space, especially with his Johnny Storm arguably being the highlight of the Fantastic Four reboot. And as it turns out, the actor was excited about this second chance to get things right.

“I’m a geek, I love this world,” Jordan told ComicBook.com during a set visit. “I love being able to play in that fantastic kind of space, I looked at it kind of like it’s another shot and to get it right, to do it again. And especially with the team [cinematographer Rachel Morrison] again and Ryan, it’s just a very, very comfortable space for me. So it was the perfect space for me to take another risk like this, so it was no hesitation on that part.”

Black Panther is in theaters now. Evans will reprise his Captain America role in Avengers: Infinity War, which lands in theaters on May 4th.