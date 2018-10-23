Chris Evans Sparks Christmas Music Debate In Cute Tweet

When it comes to Twitter, the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have their own schtick. Mark Ruffalo uses his platform to educate fans on social issues while Tom Holland teases the occasional spoiler when he remembers his Twitter login. As for Chris Evans — well, the Boston native has become famous for his wholesome posts, but one has sparked an interesting debate.

Apparently, the Marvel fandom is split on when Christmas music can hit up a playlist, and Evans has his own feelings about the debate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Twitter, Evans continued his adorable tweet streak by musing about the fall season in New England.

Autumn in New England is perfect. It’s my favorite time of year. Autumn is the dusk of the seasons. There’s a wisdom to it. Also, is it too early for Xmas music??? — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 22, 2018

“Autumn in New England is perfect. It’s my favorite time of year. Autumn is the dusk of the seasons. There’s a wisdom to it,” the actor wrote. Then, Evans asked the world is if was “too early” to listen to Christmas music, and more than 4,000 fans have chimed in with their hot takes.

Of course, there’s no exact date signaling the start of the Christmas carol season; If anything, that date falls on a spectrum determined by each person individually, so Evans is game to listen to “Jingle Bell Rock” in July if he wants.

Tough to top 🙂 MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!!!!!! //t.co/pM7dyqpePx — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 25, 2017

In the past, Evans has given fans a look into his holly-jolly Christmas spirit. Last year, the actor shared photo on Christmas with fans to usher in the winter holiday. The retweet, which can be seen above, features Evans and Robert Downey Jr. posing in santa hats while a cut-out of Jeremy Renner gestures at the duo wildly. Evans shared the edited image from Robert Downey Jr., writing that the holiday greeting would be a tough one to top.

So, where do you fall with this music debate? When do you break out holiday jams for the season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!