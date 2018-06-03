Chris Hemsworth Says ‘Avengers 4’ Is Even More Shocking Than ‘Infinity War’

Marvel delivered several shocking moments in Avengers: Infinity War, but according to Thor‘s Chris Hemsworth, Avengers 4 is going to put it to shame.

The actor, who fans saw claim the powerful Stormbreaker and almost kill Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, recently spoke to Esquire about the upcoming sequel. Hemsworth knows many were pretty shook from Infinity War’s ending, but Avengers 4 is going to blow them away, but now in the way you might expect.

“If you were shocked by [Infinity War], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely,” Hemsworth said. “That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique—not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys.”

Sometimes these characters and the universe overall doesn’t go in the way you expect it to, and that’s sort of the beauty of playing in an interconnected universe. Hemsworth sees another big step coming in Avengers 4.

“The second one I’m probably even more excited about,” Hemsworth said. “Just for people to see. I just think it’s another step again. Each step we seem to take with these films, I’ve loved the fact that there’s been growth and evolution and it continues to surprise people as opposed to sort of flatlining, which was obviously always a fear—that they’d run out of ideas or run dry of creative excitement. For me, this whole experience has been incredible. In particular the last one.”

It will be interesting to see how the remaining heroes regroup and attempt to set things right, and Thor is among a very small remaining guard. The team of Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Ant-Man, Iron Man, Okoye, Rocket Raccoon, Shuri, M’Baku, and Thor will have to figure out a way to get their friends back, and from Hemsworth’s words, it seems maybe that won’t happen as fans expect, or for that matter happen at all.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.