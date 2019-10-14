Avengers: Endgame Star Chris Hemsworth Reveals If He Received the Full Script

As you might imagine, Marvel Studios had security locked down tight on the production of Avengers: Endgame. In fact, earlier this year, Endgame actor Emma Fuhrmann even told us the story of how she was visited by Marvel Studios security after posting a sunset picture to her Instagram. As you’ve probably heard before, the security was so tight, most actors involved with the movie didn’t get to see the script, including Thor star Chris Hemsworth. In a convention appearance Sunday at ACE Comic Con, Hemsworth revealed that like others, he was only given parts of the script.

“We got a script, or parts of the script and it was a very odd version of the script,” Hemsworth revealed during his panel. “You could go and sit in a room and read the script but to be honest, it wasn’t even completed. The second half of shooting that movie was completely in their hands and being guided by what they had in store for you.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor then said most of the film’s cast didn’t know the complete story arc of the movie — including that heartbreaking ending — until they say the final version at the premiere. “I think most of us watched the movie and were like, ‘Oh my God, that happens to him and her?’” he continued. “Or we’re like ‘This isn’t a wedding either like they told us? It’s a funeral? What?!’”

Even the writers to Spider-Man: Far From Home — a Marvel Studios film set after the events of Endgame — weren’t allowed to read the script as they were developing their own post-Endgame movie.

“Marvel keeps everything very close to the vest, but they told us what we needed to know in terms of the main plot points,” Far From Home scribe Chris McKenna previously said. We knew we were coming off an ending that would have huge repercussions for Peter. And as much as the mandate was, ‘Hey, we’re coming off a very serious, emotionally draining one-two punch of Infinity War and Endgame, let’s try to keep this fun,’ we also couldn’t deny that Peter had just lost his mentor and surrogate father and there would be a lot of questions about what kind of hero he’s going to be in this new landscape.”

Hemsworth can be seen in Avengers: Endgame, out now wherever movies are sold and in Thor: Love and Thunder, due out November 5, 2021.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

What’d you think of Thor’s Endgame transformation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!