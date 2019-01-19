Chris Hemsworth Responds to The Rock’s Thor Crossover Idea With Hilarious Meme

The Rock had some words for Thor’s Chris Hemsworth recently, and the God of Thunder just came back with an epic response…involving Dirty Dancing?

Recently on an episode of Titan Games, Dwayne Johnson proposed an idea for a Thor Fast & Furious crossover, though he also snuck it in there that he was the true God of Thunder, even coming up with a hashtag #ThorHitsTheFloor. Hemsworth decided to take Rock up on the offer, though as you can see in the amazing image below, Hemsworth had a different movie in mind.

“.@TheRock When you say Thor hits the floor I assume you mean the dance floor right? A remake of dirty dancing?! Mate I’m in!! #Nobodyputsrockinthecorner”

.@TheRock When you say Thor hits the floor I assume you mean the dance floor right? A remake of dirty dancing?! Mate I’m in!! #Nobodyputsrockinthecorner pic.twitter.com/OOK1vMyA45 — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) January 19, 2019

As you can see in the image, the photo is from Dirty Dancing, though The Rock’s face has been photoshopped on the dancer that Hemsworth’s photoshopped head is carrying. So yeah, the dance floor seems like a natural crossover choice for these two megastars.

You can read The Rock’s original comments below.

“Hey I specialize in big, crazy ideas for the world to enjoy..& a movie where it’s the God of Thunder @ChrisHemsworth vs that big, brown, bald, tattooed, tequila drinker fella. U guys ready to see that? #ThorHitsTheFloor #BoxOfficeGold I’m calling Kevin Feige to make this happen.”

While we don’t see the Dirty Dancing crossover happening (nor the Thor Fast & Furious one either), the two talented actors could always join together on another project, though it would be semi-difficult with their crammed schedules as of late.

Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, the much-anticipated sequel to Avengers: Infinity War and the epic conclusion to the first 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s also starring in the new Men In Black International alongside his Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson. The Rock is working on projects like the Jumanji sequel, Jungle Cruise, and the upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw, where he’s teaming with fellow Furious co-star Jason Statham.

As for Avengers, Hemsworth is one of many returning stars. Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, 2019.