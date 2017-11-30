‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Crosses $800 Million at Worldwide Box Office

Thor Ragnarok may finally push the Thor franchise over the $1 billion mark! In less than a month of release, Ragnarok has already earned more than $800 million at the worldwide box office, helping parent company Disney earn more than $5 billion in box office receipts for the third year in a row.

Deadline reports that Disney has earned $1.7M domestically and $3.2M internationally in 2017 so far, thanks to films like Pirates of the Caribbean 5, Coco, Beauty and the Beast and the Marvel releases – with films like Star Wars: The Last Jedi still poised to do massive business before the year ends. For Marvel Studios, this marks the third $800 million-plus film they’ve put out this year; Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 earned $863M, while Spider-Man: Homecoming earned $880M.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is now more popular than ever, with Ragnarok director Taika Waititi having pulled the franchise out of the negative stigma that hung over it after the lackluster Thor: The Dark World in 2014. Thor, Loki, and their new traveling companion Hulk will all appear in next year’s massive Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover, Avengers: Infinity War, with the newly-released Infinity War trailer detailing how the events of Thor: Ragnarok lead directly into that film.

As for what will happen to the Thor franchise after the game-changing events of Avengers 3 & 4? Well, some fans are ready for Hemsworth to pass the mantle to the female Thor (Jane Foster) from the comics, but with Ragnarok‘s success, there’s no telling if the franchise will be pulling a massive change like that anytime soon.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.