Chris Pratt Addresses Fans Angry Over Star-Lord’s Actions in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Out of all the characters in Avengers: Infinity War, Star-Lord might be one of the most despised at the moment, but Chris Pratt formulated the perfect response.

Spoilers incoming for Avengers: Infinity War, so if you haven’t seen it yet you’ve been warned.

Fans are a bit miffed at Star-Lord due to his actions on Titan, which involved all the heroes attempting to overwhelm Thanos. The plan actually originated from Star-Lord, and it was working, as Mantis had Thanos in a stunned state while the others worked to get the Gauntlet off. Once Thanos revealed that he had to sacrifice Gamora for the Soul Stone however, Star-Lord couldn’t hold back his anger, punching Thanos and giving up their advantage.

Since then the character has received some backlash, and Pratt addressed the anger directly (via Heroic Hollywood). “I know you mad at Starlord, because of what happened in THE END. WELL I guess I’ll just GO AND…”

As you can see, Pratt then posted an image of two Star-Lord action figures, with one bent over and the other…well, you get the picture. He then added “F MYSELF” with a crying laughing Emoji.

Odds are that the fans who are mad at him for his character’s outburst are probably going to stay mad, but it’s hard not to laugh, and it seems like a perfectly Star-Lord response.

While it doesn’t make the response correct, you do understand where Star-Lord is coming from. Infinity War gave fans the chance to see how far Gamora and Star-Lord’s relationship has come, something Zoe Saldana was excited for fans to see.

“I love the fact that [Guardians of the Galaxy director] James Gunn has always protected Gamora and Quill’s relationship. But I thought it was really wonderful for audiences to see [in Infinity War] that the show that they put on [when other people are around] is not really what happens behind closed doors. That they really love each other, that they really listen to each other. That he actually is capable of making a promise and keeping it,” Saldana said.

We’ll have to wait and see how things turn out in Avengers 4, but hopefully, Star-Lord can get some redemption.

