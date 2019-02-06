Chris Pratt Congratulates Marvel Co-Star Chris Evans on Patriots Win, Hopes Tom Brady Plays Forever

Sunday was an exciting day for Captain America star Chris Evans. His favorite football team, the New England Patriots, won another Super Bowl with quarterback Tom Brady taking home his sixth ring. Now, Evans’ Marvel co-star Chris Pratt chiming in with his own congratulations.

Pratt, who is himself a Seattle Seahawks fans, posted a message for Evans on Twitter today congratulating him on the Patriots’ big win — and even said he was ready to join in on the love for Tom Brady.

Tom Brady is the man. Congrats @ChrisEvans I mean. There’s just no denying it. The guy delivers. He beat my Seahawks, as well as 5 other Super Bowl teams that people loved. But he’s got a great family and I’m ready to love Tom Brady. It’s time. I kinda hope he plays forever — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 5, 2019

“Tom Brady is the man,” Pratt wrote. “Congrats @ChrisEvans I mean. There’s just no denying it. The guy delivers. He beat my Seahawks, as well as 5 other Super Bowl teams that people loved. But he’s got a great family and I’m ready to love Tom Brady. It’s time. I kinda hope he plays forever.”

That’s a pretty big step for Pratt, but Evans is such a huge Patriots fan that it’s not hard to believe that some of his passion for the team has worn off on his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe colleagues. Evans has frequently shared his excitement for the team over various Super Bowls, making it clear how much he cares about the team.

But football wasn’t the only thing to be excited about on Super Bowl Sunday. Marvel Studios also dropped a new Avengers: Endgame television spot during the big game, featuring a full 30 seconds of all-new footage for fans to enjoy and pore over looking for clues as to what might transpire in the eagerly-anticipated film. One of those possibilities is the end of Evans’ run as Captain America, though Evans has also attributed his emotional Twitter message about wrapping filming on Endgame not to any spoilers but to the magnitude of the moment.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in some way a spoiler,” Evans said. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.

“You feel a lot more emotions than I think I even thought I’d feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect, but I am neither confirming or denying anything.”

What do you think about Pratt’s message for Evans? Let us know in the comments below.

Avengers: Endgame is out April 26th. Other Marvel movies out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.