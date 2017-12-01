Marvel Star Chris Pratt Warns Fans About Online Imposter

There are few men in the world having a better go of it than Chris Pratt — and as such people are often trying to use fake, online profiles to catfish women.

Pratt, the star of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as well as Jurassic World, took to his own social media to warn people of a fake account that was gaining a lot of steam by using his name and likeness.

Pratt, as you can read above, posted his warning late on Nov. 30, telling people to use common sense and look for the verifying marks on social media like blue verifications.

Pratt was not always the Hollywood poster boy. There was a time where he was the doughy, but still lovable, Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation. He lost over 60 pounds to shift his image for the first Guardians movie, and has since bulked up for Jurassic World and his reprisal of Star Lord in the now-released Marvel follow-up film.

He has also been outspoken in how people view him in media, saying that male objectification of men is just as unacceptable as it is of woman — though he acknowledged that it is not in the same realm of happening.

“It hasn’t hurt my career,” he said. “We are objects. It’s true. We’re props. They paint us up with make-up, and they take a camera and point it at us. Half the time, what ruins it is us talking.

“As a man, I can say that, but I have to be careful because, for generations and for millennia, women have been objectified in a way that there’s a pretty horrifying past around, so it is a little bit different. I don’t know if you’d call it a double standard, but I think you have to deal with them separately because there’s a history of objectification that is a sensitive issue.

“So, I can say objectification is good for me because, when I turned my body into an object that people like, I got paid a lot of money, and now my grandkids are gonna go to a great college because of that object. But you have to be a little sensitive about that because there are a lot more great roles that are written for men than there have been for women.”

His next project is Avengers: Infinity War releasing on May 4, 2018 and then Jurassic World Sequel on June 22, 2018.