Chris Pratt Reacts to Katherine Schwarzenegger Picking Him Over ‘Avengers’ Co-Star Chris Evans in Throwback Video

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt learned new fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger had a crush on him before they ever met — and his wife-to-be once picked him over Avengers co-star Chris Evans.

In a 2017 interview with Access, Schwarzenegger was posed a simple question: “Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth or Chris Evans?”

“Chris Evans,” Schwarzenegger said, before quickly changing her answer to Pratt. “Chris Pratt’s been looking good lately, so, you never know.”

When showing the video to Pratt, now promoting The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part with co-star Elizabeth Banks, Access captured Pratt’s crestfallen, then quickly elated, reaction.

“When she said Chris Evans, my heart sank. And then she rescued it,” a stunned Pratt said. “You guys just made that. Wow […] that’s so sweet. I literally have never seen that before, so thank you for showing me that, I’m really moved.”

The couple wouldn’t begin dating until June 2018. Pratt revealed the engagement in a Jan. 14 Instagram post.

Pratt’s ex-wife and mother of son Jack, Anna Faris, quickly congratulated Pratt on the engagement as did Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

A source previously told PEOPLE Schwarzenegger has taken to Pratt’s son, noting the author “appeared to be genuinely enjoying herself and looked entirely comfortable helping him in doting over his son.”

The star has a packed slate ahead: after February’s LEGO Movie sequel, Pratt is expected to next return as Star-Lord in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame after being snapped out of existence by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in last spring’s Avengers: Infinity War.

He stars as Grant Cutler in western-drama The Kid, directed by The Magnificent Seven co-star Vincent D’Onofrio, and will lend his voice to the animated Onward, an upcoming Pixar project co-starring Holland and A Bug’s Life star Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Other future projects include a third Jurassic World, dated for 2021, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.