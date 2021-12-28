CinemaSins Releases “Everything Wrong With The Avengers Series”

As they recently did with the Harry Potter films, the folks over at CinemaSins have released a comprehensive video titled “Everything Wrong With the ENTIRE Avengers Franchise.” The structure is the same as a standard Sins video, but with the previous videos for all four individual Avengers movies rolled into one, the “sins counter” reset, and a new count presented at the end. Given the nature of CinemaSins — it’s a comedy channel where narrator Jeremy Scott plays the role of a pedantic fan pointing out every little flaw in a movie — if you’re a fan, you might go in with caution.

On the other hand, most of these jokes are critiques everyone has heard before, and a “mash-up” video like this one makes the recurring gags from CinemaSins and the thematic stuff that Marvel did with the series that much easier to spot. Also, it’s a ton of fun to put on in the background and listen to as a podcast if you, like us, have seen all of these movies so many times that you can pretty much tell what scene is happening without looking at the screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see it below.

The Avengers video comes on the heels of a CinemaSins video for The Suicide Squad. They are pretty consistently on top of comic book movies.

Given that CinemaSins’s journey started with an “Everything Wrong With The Amazing Spider-Man” video, it seems inevitable that we’ll get some kind of comment on Spider-Man: Far From Home at some point, which should also be a fun one. They seem to have touched on that just a little bit this weekend, with a tweet that said “Multiversing is the new rebooting.”

The channel, which has launched an in-house podcast and innumerable spinoffs, also just launched The Captain’s Pod, a podcast dedicated to Paramount+’s Picard series.