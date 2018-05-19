Clark Gregg Says ‘Captain Marvel’ Will Show Coulson’s Early SHIELD Days

Captain Marvel will bring Clark Gregg‘s Phil Coulson back into the MCU fold, but unlike the one who stars in Agents of SHIELD, this version of the agent will be a bit of newbie to the whole super-spy thing.

Coulson hasn’t been a part of the MCU since Marvel’s Avengers, where he was stabbed by Loki. The rest of Avenger-dom (is that a word?) doesn’t know he’s still alive, but he’s been quite active in the years since. As Gregg told EW though, Coulson in Captain Marvel is a less refined version and is pretty new to this gig.

“He’s a bit of a new guy in S.H.I.E.L.D.” Gregg says. “He’s a lot younger. It’s the earliest we will have seen him, so when he says, ‘Mr. Stark, this isn’t my first rodeo’ in Iron Man, this is maybe the rodeo he’s talking about.”

Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s, so it takes place way before Coulson lost his cool around Captain America and put Iron Man in his place. All totaled though Captain Marvel may very well be the most powerful person Coulson’s ever been around, including the Avengers.

“Getting to see Captain Marvel come to life, I mean that’s a really cool character…and, at least in the comics, one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel universe. Perhaps more powerful than any character we’ve seen, with the exception of Thanos, so to have that be Brie Larson was cool for me. I’m excited to go with my daughter to see it.”

If you need a refresher on who Captain Marvel is and her history, you can get everything you need to know about the powerful hero right here.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.