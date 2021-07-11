Did Clark Gregg Just Tease Coulson's Return to Marvel?

✖

A new trailer for Marvel's What If... was released this week, and while some actors like Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America) will not be lending their voice to the project, many Marvel Cinematic Universe stars will be heard on the upcoming animated series. There are a lot of exciting names on the cast list ranging from Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther) to Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), and it seems like there might be some big surprises along the way. A recent post from Clark Gregg, the actor known for playing Agent Phil Coulson in the MCU, has fans thinking his character is going to be showing up on the series. If that's the case, it would mark the actor's first return to Marvel since Agents of SHIELD ended last year.

"Enter the multiverse of unlimited possibilities. Marvel Studios' first animated series, @WhatIf...?, starts streaming August 11 with new episodes Wednesdays on @disneyplus —You never know who might show up," Gregg captioned the What If... trailer. You can check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg)

During an interview with Variety last year, Gregg addressed if he'd play Coulson again. "This seems like a real good time to announce that … I really don’t know," Gregg shared with a laugh. "Sorry. That was a little bit of quarantine sadism. I don’t know anything! It’s hard for me to imagine a scenario where I’d say, 'No, I’m too busy to put on whatever the latest version of the suit is and go play Phil Coulson.' I’m always thrilled when I see them changing timelines and exposing a multiverse in the cinematic [universe]. Because I think, 'Well, I’ve seen scenarios where I could be around!' So I really learned with this character to never say never, but I’m also really grateful for the ride that we had."

Are you hoping Coulson will show up on What If...? Tell us in the comments!

Marvel's What If... premieres on Disney+ on August 11th. The rest of Marvel's 2021 lineup includes the finale of Loki, which will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 14th. Black Widow is now playing in theaters and available to watch on Disney+ Premier Access, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.