Clark Gregg Doubles Down on #SaveDaredevil Support During Taping of Stan Lee Tribute Show

Agents of SHIELD star Clark Gregg has made it known he’s a fan of Daredevil, the critically-acclaimed Marvel show Netflix canceled after three seasons. At a taping of a Marvel-run Stan Lee Tribute — which will eventually be broadcast on television — Gregg apparently dropped a #SaveDaredevil mention to all of those in attendance. According to a tweet by Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio, Gregg — who was tabbed to host the event — quickly said “Save Daredevil” at one point through the night.

It’s not the first time the actor voices his support for the canceled series. Over the weekend, he attended a showing of Betrayal, a Broadway play starring Daredevil star Charlie Cox and Avengers star Tom Hiddleston. While there, Gregg dropped the #SaveDaredevil hashtag in an Instagram story.

#CharlieCox warm’n up the audience. @Marvel tribute to “The amazing” #StanLee Interesting listening to all the old story’s about Lee. @clarkgregg hosted the eve.

Clark out of the blue blurted out”Save daredevil”then said”there I said it”.

Cool Mr.Gregg!@RenewDaredevil Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/WoRaGOr0fE — Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) October 8, 2019

It’s been quite the week for the supporters of the #SaveDaredevil movement. At a Saturday meetup, Cox surprised those in attendance alongside Daredevil‘s Susan Varon (Josie), The Punisher’s Royce Johnson (Brett Mahoney), and Marvel exec Joe Quesada.

The show’s been in a bit of development hell since Netflix pulled to plug on the show as result of an ongoing dispute with Disney, a company in the process of launching its own streaming service. Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb has insisted the characters in the show who live on elsewhere. At one point, he also admitted he “would not be surprised” if shows like Daredevil, Luke Cage, or any of Marvel’s other Netflix shows were to be revived.

“I would not be surprised if any of those things reemerged,” Loeb mentioned. “It depends on showrunner, it depends on availability of cast, all of those things. It’s not like we’re a doctor show where the show got canceled because of bad ratings.”

“These are shows that have very different reasons [for ending],” the producer continued. “Most of which I’m not at liberty to talk about, nor should anyone really care at the end of day.”

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.

