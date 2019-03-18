Viral ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Video Imagines the Cleveland Browns as the New Avengers

The #Browns: Cleveland’s Avengers 2019 Cleveland @Browns hype video set to the second ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer. pic.twitter.com/3FCcZGY6AX — Jeff D Beckham Jr. (@JeffDLowe) March 18, 2019

The NFL’s Free Agency period is well underway and arguably no team is having as successful of a signing period as the — ahem — Cleveland Browns. Browns general manager John Dorsey and head coach Freddie Kitchens are performing so admirably in the offseason — by signing the likes of Kareem Hunt and Odell Beckham Jr. — that the team is now being compared to the Avengers. In one now-viral tweet, one astute Marvel fan took the Avengers: Endgame trailer, removed the legitimate footage, and replace it through scenes from various points in the history of one of the NFL’s most unsuccessful teams.

Over the earliest parts of the trailer, you can see some of the grimmest moments of Cleveland’s franchise from the Butch Davis and Tim Couch years to the infamous Bottlegate in more. It slowly builds hope as the Browns go on to add the likes of the Heisman-winning Baker Mayfield and perennial Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry. The trailer-turned-hype video then ends with Beckham Jr. making his signature one-handed grabs overlayed with Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) “I like this one” line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Much like the Browns’ additions of Hunt and Beckham are likely to change the future of the franchise, Avengers: Endgame is set to change the fabric that holds the Marvel Cinematic Universe together. Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus previously said the movie’s “change is real.“

“We are in different territory, possibly than anyone’s ever been in before in terms of a movie series,” Markus says in Empire’s upcoming cover story about Avengers: Endgame. “The MCU continues to exist. Who happens to be in it is fluid and evolving things where, because it’s all connected, you can’t reboot one. All the parts have to work together. Things continue, but like life, losses are real, and change is real.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now and is set to be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th. The only other Marvel Studios film due out this year is Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

How do you think the Avengers are going to redo the events of Avengers: Infinity War? What do you think Markus means when he says the upcoming change is real? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!