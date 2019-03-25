‘Cloak & Dagger’ Star and Producer Hoping for a ‘Runaways’ Crossover

It’s a good time to be a fan of teenage Marvel heroes. Just a few after Miles Morales and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse took the world by storm, Hulu revealed that Runaways would be returning for a third season. In just a couple of weeks, Freeform is going to be launching the second season of the critically-acclaimed Cloak & Dagger series. These two shows are hits in the eyes of the Marvel faithful, though we’re all hoping they could share more than just our adoration. With similar themes and tone, fans everywhere have been asking the same question: When will Cloak & Dagger and Runaways crossover?

The two shows seem like a perfect fit for one another, and it doesn’t feel like it would take a lot for them to have a crossover at some point, especially now that Disney owns a much larger stake in Hulu, as well as Freeform in its entirety. With what feels like the last hurdle toward a crossover seemingly cleared, it’s got to happen at some point, right? Well, during a visit to the set of Cloak & Dagger, we asked around about the potential meet-up with the Runaways, and fans clearly aren’t the only ones hoping to see it happen. Showrunner and producer Joe Pokaski says, if it were up to him and Runaways EP Josh Schwartz, the crossover would’ve happened already.

“If it’s up to me and Josh, I think we’d do it yesterday,” Pokaski told ComicBook.com. “There’s so many powers that be. It was great, I think the Freeform people showed the Runaways pilot from Hulu, I keep telling them, ‘When people watch the Runaways, where’s our Cloak and Dagger ad?’ I really like what all those guys are doing over there, so I’m certainly calling and trying to shake the tree and I’m hoping we can figure something out.”

Cloak & Dagger star Aubrey Joseph is also hoping to see the characters of both shows meet at some point in the future. When the subject of additional Marvel characters came up, Joseph was quick to say that the Runaways were who he wants to appear on the series.

“I feel like The Runaways would make the most sense, you know what I mean, especially now just because we really kind of found our powers and we’re teens who, you know, have this drive to wanna, you know, make the city a better place and I feel like if The Runaways somehow ended up in New Orleans, we’d be a pretty good team,” Joseph said.

