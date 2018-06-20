‘Cloak & Dagger’ Makes Major Change to Comic Origin Story

Cloak & Dagger, Marvel’s first live-action TV show on Freeform, finally premiered tonight, and it presented fans of the character with quite a few changes on the classic comic material. The most notable of these changes, outside of the transition from New York City to New Orleans, is the alteration to the characters’ origin story.

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the series premiere of Cloak & Dagger! Continue reading at your own risk…

In the comics, Cloak & Dagger got their powers as a result of criminal experimentation, similar to characters like Wolverine who were put through the Weapon X program. Tandy (Dagger) and Tyrone (Cloak) were both orphan runaways, who were abducted and sold into this testing program.

After experimental drugs were tested on the duo, they developed their powers of creating daggers out of light, and absorbing enemies into a cloak of infinite darkness.

During the first hour of tonight’s Cloak & Dagger series premiere, Tandy and Tyrone’s powers were given a much different origin, one that ties their history together.

When they were just kids, Tandy and Tyrone’s lives became intertwined on one fateful, stormy night. Tandy’s father, who worked for Roxxon Corp., was driving her home from ballet practice when their car was forced off the road and into the gulf. At the same time, in the same harbor, Tyrone’s brother is shot by a police officer. As his body falls into the water, Tyrone jumps in to try and save him.

During the time the two are under the surface, an explosion on a Roxxon Corp. rig occurs, sending some sort of shockwave through the water. It hits both children and seemingly knocks them out. However, they both come to and are faced with something mysterious in front of them. Tandy sees an infinite darkness, while Tyrone sees a blinding light. They reach into the substance in front of them for help and end up finding the hands of one another. Both Tandy and Tyrone wake up on a beach together, not knowing that they’ve each received a special power.

