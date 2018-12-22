‘Cloak & Dagger’ and ‘Runaways’ Star Meetup Has Us Wanting A Crossover

The Marvel Cinematic Universe from Marvel Studios and Marvel Television is a shared entertainment universe built on the fact that characters appearing in one project would crossover and appear in another in due time. One social media post, in particular, could be teasing the next team up between two of the MCU’s television shows.

Cloak & Dagger star Aubrey Joseph took to Instagram to share a set of images with Gregg Sulkin, one of the stars of Hulu’s Runaways. In the pictures, the pair looks to be in a photography studio of sorts and Joseph made geotagged the images with New York, New York.

Though there currently are no public plans for the two aforementioned shows to crossover, fans have been anxious to see Joseph’s Tyrone Johnson and Olivia Holt’s Tandy Bowen crossover over with Runaways and vice-versa.

Earlier this year, Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb told ComicBook.com that while Runaways is crafted as a standalone property, there’s always the possibility for surprising cameos and crossovers.

“What we like what Josh [Schwartz] and Steph [Savage] is that this [Runaways] is a show that can stay on its own,” Loeb said.

“It can reference the rest of the world, but it’s true to teenagers — they’re not interested in what Tony Stark is doing this week or what Matt Murdock is doing this week but they might be interested in a couple of kids who live down in New Orleans and what’s going on there.”

Both Cloak & Dagger leads Joseph and Holt mentioned they’d like to crossover with Runaways, a storyline that would end up comic-accurate.

“We hope so. I feel like if there is going to be a crossover it will be with the Runaways, just because it makes sense,” Holt said. “We also just like them as a cast.”

“I think it would just make a lot of sense, and I think they also crossover in the comics as well,” Holt elaborated. “So hopefully there will be an opportunity there somewhere. But yeah, we’ll see.”

Runaways season two releases all thirteen episodes December 21st, 2018 on Hulu. The sophomore outing of Cloak & Dagger is currently filming in New Orleans aiming for a Spring 2019 release date.