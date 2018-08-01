‘Cloak & Dagger’ Season 1 Will End With a Post-Credits Scene

Marvel fans know never to leave the theater when a movie in the MCU comes to an end because there is always an extra scene or two tucked away in the credits. Now, that trend is shifting over the world of Freeform with Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger.

The thrilling first season of the series has quickly become a favorite amongst fans, and there are only four more episodes until the debut installment comes to a close. Fortunately, things are going to be ending with a bang, as the season finale will feature a classic Marvel post-credits scene.

During an interview with Collider, Cloak & Dagger showrunner Joe Pokaski was asked about how the first season will come to a close.

“Hopefully, if I do my job right, they’ll be wanting to watch Season 2,” Pokaski said. “I think Episode 8 might break a lot of hearts. I don’t want to get into too much of the detail, but it’s part of the hero’s journey. As you start learning and understanding what destiny has in mind for you, that destiny knocks you on your ass. I think the audience should probably prepare to be knocked on their butts a little, in Episode 8.”

The interviewer then asked Pokaski whether or not viewers would have a clear sense of where the show is heading in Season 2 once the finale had ended, which allowed Pokaski the chance to mention the post-credits scene.

“Yes and no,” he replied. “I think there will be places where we’re leaving some stuff open, intentionally, but there’s also something tremendously definitive, in our post-credits sequence, that will help define some of the drive.”

While we don’t know how the season is going to end, we’re going to have to stay all the way through the credits to find out what’s to come in Season 2.

New episodes of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger air on Thursday nights at 8 pm ET on Freeform.