‘Cloak & Dagger’ Season 2 Poster Teases Spring 2019 Release Date

Not even a week removed from its inaugural season finale, the marketing team behind Freeform‘s Cloak & Dagger is already hard at work promoting the show’s sophomore season.

Earlier today across the show’s digital media platforms, a poster was released promoting season number two for the break-out hit. Not only does it features the show’s two leads in Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt, it also teases the show will have a Spring 2019 release.

Keeping up with the key art that was released earlier this summer at San Diego Comic-Con, the season poster continues with the “Mayhem” theme.

That theme, of course, reiterates that Emma Lahana’s Detective Brigid O’Reilly will take on the mantle of her comic book counterpart by the time season two rolls around next year.

Cloak & Dagger showrunner Joe Pokaski recently spoke with ComicBook.com to talk about O’Reilly’s descent into vigilantism.

“​Yeah, I mean listen I think detective O’Reilly – I think we all very early saw the opportunity in laying out a first season and there’s a certain risk to it because you don’t know you’re having a second season,” Pokaski explained. “But, the idea of laying out an ally to Cloak & Dagger and then knowing over the course of these nine episodes that you’re actually telling the origin story of a villain of sorts.”

“So it was really interesting, particularly with the women in the room, when we talked a lot about her character and how to make her a cop that didn’t necessarily try to pretend to be a guy to be a good cop. I think we gave her her own personality. And not enough can be said about Emma Lahana who understood that and brought it to the screen with two episodes without saying a word.”

Though fans may have thought O’Reilly was initially killed in a shootout with Detective Connors in last week’s finale, it was revealed in a post-credits scene that she was, in fact, alive. Not only that, but she had a fresh set of new powers.

According to Pokaski, the post-credits scene was something that the Cloak & Dagger writer’s room wanted to do pretty early on.

“Honestly, that was very early. We knew that we were gonna do Mayhem. It just felt like, ‘What do we want to see as TV viewers?’” Pokaski revealed. “I remember people were talking about when I was on Daredevil all those years ago. Season one we had talked about doing it and this felt so right. We loved the idea of starting with the bee and making out the kind of cool thing that, it’s hard probably to tell with the light, is that the place where Mayhem comes up at the end is exactly where the little girl walked in with the basket in the very very first flashback of the episode.”

“So there was a cool symmetry with that. I think we got so excited we put it there and God bless the people at Marvel for letting me put the title card before it.”

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger has been renewed for a second season by Freeform, and is set to air at some point in 2019. For now, you can catch all 10 episodes of the first season on Hulu and Freeform.com.